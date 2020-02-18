1 hour ago

As part of the Health Ministry’s efforts to make communications easy for citizens about the novel coronavirus disease, has set up a call centre with two dedicated lines which are being operated 24 hours by health staff.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Ministry noted that the activated lines; 0509497700 and 0558439868 will give citizens the opportunity to access the health operators to know more about the virus which has been officially named COVID-19.

The Ministry has also activated two hotlines; 055 2222 004 and 055 2222 005 for the public to report suspected cases.

“Through these case management hotlines, a suspected case will be linked to the Rapid Response Team (RRT) so that a dedicated ambulance can be dispatched to pick such a person to a treatment facility,” the statement read.

Read full press statement below:

Ministry of Health/ Ghana Health Service sets up a Call Center(Hotline) to handle public enquiry about Coronavirus Disease(COVID-19)

The Ministry of Health/Ghana Health Service as part of efforts to make information about the Coronavirus Disease(COVID-2019) readily available to the general public has set up a call centre with two dedicated lines which are operated 24hrs by well-trained health staff. The call centre is hosted at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

The centre provides the opportunity for all who wish to get information about the disease(COVID-19) to call and interact with the trained health care operators.

The Numbers are:

0509497700

0558439868

The Service has also activated two dedicated lines for reporting of suspected cases as part of measures reduce the spread of the disease. Through these case management hotlines, a suspected case will be linked to the Rapid Response Team(RRT) so that a dedicated ambulance can be dispatched to pick such a person to a treatment facility. This will reduce re-infection by suspected cases travelling from their place of abode to a health facility to seek medical care.

Case Management/Surveillance hotlines

055 2222 004

055 2222 005

As we strive to ensure the safety and well-being of all citizens, we will entreat the general public to make good use of the Hotlines by calling when necessary.

Thank you.

Issued by the Ministry Of Health/ Ghana Health Service

Public Relations Unit

0277371406

0240786263