1 hour ago

The government is set to roll out a sub-vaccination programme targetted at vaccinating health workers across the country.

The Information Minister, Kofo Oppong Nkrumah who disclosed this said the exercise will be carried out with the extra hundreds of doses of the COVID-19 vaccines the country is expected to get.

"A decision has been made to make special allocations to all health workers across the country. So despite the fact that the vaccination is currently going on in 43 districts, we are about to roll out a sub-programme to vaccinate all health workers across the country out of the about hundred thousand extra that we have received." Mr Nkrumah announced.

The vaccination exercise which started a week ago in some 43 districts has so far registered 300,000 people.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that the government is expecting about 2million extra doses between now and the end of May to augment the existing doses and help with its plans to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by end of the year.