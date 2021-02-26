3 hours ago

The University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) has taken delivery of over GH¢200,000 worth of medical equipment.

The equipment donated by HealthTech Ghana Limited, a medical technology company, included respiratory humidifiers, reusable manual resuscitators, high flow nasal cannula, disposable laryngeal masks, endo-tracheal tubes and enteral syringes and is to support the fight against COVID-19.

The equipment will be used in administering medications to patients in critical condition, as well as provide them with oxygen.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of HealthTech, Mr Daniel Morkla, handed over the items to the centre in Accra last Monday. He said the company decided to make the donation in view of the threat on public health posed by the second wave of the pandemic in the country.

He said it was important that the country’s health sector was supported in order for it to cope with the disease’s impact on the people.

"As part of our social responsibility activities we support organisations that we do business with and so UGMC being one of our loyal customers, we decided to repay their kindness and trust in our business by also being generous to them," Mr Morkla said.

"The items are a complete package needed in the care of COVID-19 patients and others in ICU who require anaesthesia," he said.

Appreciation

The Director of Medical Affairs at the UGMC, Dr Kwame Anim-Boamah, received the items on behalf of the centre and expressed its gratitude to the company.

He described the equipment as "very essential" and would help in a "very significant way to care for patients who have COVID-19."

"These are useful items for patients who are in intensive care and also for critically ill patients.

"HealthTech Ghana Limited has been our partner in healthcare and we thank it for this gesture. It is our hope that other institutions will also come forward and support us and other health institutions," he said.

Source: graphic.com.gh