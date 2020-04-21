22 minutes ago

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has issued instructions to the courts to hear only cases that are of “extreme urgency”, as part of measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He also says the courts must not willy-nilly remand accused persons.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, 21 April 2020, the Chief Justice said: “Judges and magistrates should only hear cases which are of extreme urgency” and “as far as possible, exercise great restraint in remanding accused persons in order to avoid overcrowding the prisons and police cells”.

The CJ added: “Judges and magistrates should dispense with the appearance of convicted and remand prisoners where possible”.

“In criminal appeals”, he noted, “the courts, where possible, should dispense with the appearance of the appellants who are in prison custody”.

Ghana has, so far, recorded 1,042 cases with nine deaths and 99 recoveries.