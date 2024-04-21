4 hours ago

Heart of Lions showcased their determination to escape the relegation zone with a commanding 3-0 victory over second-placed Nations FC in Kpando.

The home side wasted no time asserting their dominance as Mohaison Mahmoud opened the scoring with a clinical strike in the 9th minute, setting the tone for their impressive performance.

Akwasi Bentil extended Lions' lead in the 65th minute with a well-taken goal, further solidifying their control over the match.

Nana Kwame Oppong put the icing on the cake with a late goal in stoppage time, sealing a convincing win for Heart of Lions.

Despite their impressive display, Lions remain embroiled in the relegation battle, currently occupying the 17th position on the league table. However, this crucial victory provides a glimmer of hope for their survival in the top flight.