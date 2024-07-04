3 hours ago

Heart of Lions coach Bashiru Hayford believes Maxwell Konadu made the right decision by joining South African club Black Leopards shortly after winning the MTN FA Cup.

Konadu, who led Nsoatreman FC to a historic FA Cup victory, opted to take on a new challenge with the Limpopo-based club on a three-year deal.

Konadu's choice to leave Nsoatreman FC, despite securing their place in the CAF Confederation Cup, for a second-tier South African team has raised eyebrows.

However, Hayford supports his compatriot's decision, highlighting the personal and professional factors that may have influenced Konadu's move.

"Some decisions are personal and sometimes you consider many things.

Because this is the time our sports administrators and club owners must make sure they have little respect for coaches [and] their contractual obligations.

I don’t know what happened but it is a job opportunity and he also wants to try his luck outside. He knows what he wants," Hayford shared during an interview with Onua TV’s Agoro Fie.

As Konadu prepares to start his new role in South Africa, Hayford is confident that his fellow Ghanaian will succeed and make a significant impact at Black Leopards.