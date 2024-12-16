1 hour ago

Nana Frimpong’s early strike proved decisive as Heart of Lions secured a 1-0 victory over FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Arena on Saturday, moving to the top of the Premier League table for the first time this season.

Frimpong found the back of the net in the 4th minute with a clinical finish, giving the defending champions the perfect start.

Despite dominating much of the game and creating numerous chances to extend their lead, Lions couldn’t find a second goal.

FC Samartex, to their credit, grew into the game and put up a resilient performance in the second half.

However, the visitors held firm to claim all three points and leapfrog Gold Stars FC at the summit of the table.

The defeat leaves FC Samartex nine points adrift of Gold Stars, while Heart of Lions are now in pole position as they continue their title defense with renewed momentum.