10 hours ago

Heart of Lions demonstrated their resilience with a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Bechem United on Matchday-28 of the Ghana Premier League, continuing their resurgence in the league.

Emmanuel Ofori Sakyi opened the scoring for the home side, providing Bechem United with an early lead. However, Francis Acquah's goal for Heart of Lions ensured the visitors pulled parity, denying Bechem United the full three points.

Despite both teams' efforts, neither could find the back of the net again, resulting in a shared outcome at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem.

While Heart of Lions maintains their 17th position on the table, the draw serves as a significant confidence boost for the team as they prepare for their upcoming home match.

With the fight to avoid relegation intensifying, every point earned becomes crucial for Heart of Lions' survival in the league.