48 minutes ago

In a captivating Ghana Premier League Matchday 23 fixture at the Kpando Park, Kpando Heart of Lions showcased resilience by twice coming from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Bibiani Gold Stars.

Despite an early setback with Emmanuel Odai giving Bibiani Gold Stars the lead in the 13th minute, Heart of Lions responded strongly.

Mustapha Yakubu leveled the scoreline four minutes before halftime, ensuring the teams entered the break on equal terms.

The second half saw Gold Stars regain the lead through another strike from Emmanuel Odai in the 64th minute. However, Heart of Lions refused to concede defeat and intensified their efforts to find an equalizer.

Heart of Lions coach Bashiur Hayford's tactical adjustments proved effective when substitutes Afful Yussif and Kwasi Bentil Duah entered the fray.

It was Duah who made an immediate impact, finding the back of the net in the 77th minute to restore parity once again.

With momentum on their side, Heart of Lions pressed for a winner but were unable to breach Gold Stars' defense again, settling for a hard-fought draw.

The result sees Heart of Lions occupying the 17th spot in the league standings with 22 points, while Bibiani Gold Stars sits in the 13th position with 29 points.

Despite the shared points, both teams showcased their determination and attacking prowess in an entertaining encounter that thrilled fans at the Kpando Park.