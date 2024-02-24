38 minutes ago

The Ghana Premier League returned on Saturday but it was bad news for Asante Kotoko as they succumbed to a late onslaught from cannon fodder Heart of Lions under new coach Bashir Hayford.

Following a string of positive results under Hayford's guidance, Heart of Lions, who were previously fifth from the bottom of the table, now find themselves in a more promising position, sitting fourteenth in the latest standings, although this could change in the coming hours.

In a highly competitive match at the Kpando Stadium, Heart of Lions showcased their determination and dominance, resembling wounded lions hungry for victory.

The breakthrough came in the 52nd minute when the pacey forward Godfred Kwadwo Asamoah found the back of the net, securing the crucial goal that ultimately decided the match.

Asante Kotoko, despite their efforts, failed to equalize, especially after Nicholas Mensah received a red card in the 59th minute, reducing them to ten men.

The triumph for the Pride of Volta propels them up the table, offering hope of climbing further to a safer position as the season progresses.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko remains in third place with 29 points, and the fate of the team now rests in the hands of the players as the battle for league supremacy intensifies in the coming matches.