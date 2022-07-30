7 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is not only writhing in pain but his knee injury is deteriorating by day as the club delays sending the player for surgery.

The combative midfielder got injured at the tall end of last season but the injury was managed for the player to complete the season.

Plans were that after the season's end he will be flown to South Africa where the club usually conduct surgery for their injured players.

It has been three months since he was crocked but the club is yet to send the midfielder to South Africa for the surgery.

He is expected to undergo surgery at the Blue Valley Clinic in Pretoria, South Africa, the same hospital where Daniel Kodie, Abdourahamane Mamane Lawal were all operated.

But as to when the club will fly the midfielder to South Africa for the surgery to be done is not yet known as the player's career is under threat.

Hearts began their pre-season training last week without the midfielder as he is injured.

He has becomes a fan's favourite due to his impressive performance since joining from lower tier side Vision FC

The MTN FA Cup winners will in the 2022/2023 season play in the Ghana Premier League, MTN FA Cup and CAF Confederations Cup.