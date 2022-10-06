7 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have added to their playing squad a Congolese foreign import in the shape of Glid Jeordon Otanga Mvouo.

The 22-year-old combative midfielder has been training with Hearts of Oak for a while and his performances has convinced the club to tie him down with a contract.

He joins the club on a free transfer and played some minutes when Hearts defeated Division One League side Tudu Mighty Jets 1-0 on Tuesday.

Hearts are stacking up on foreign imports as he becomes the fourth foreigner at the club alongside the likes of Yassan Ouatching, Junior Kaaba and Linda Mtange Don.

The player is officially expected to start playing for Hearts when the GFA formalizes his registration in the coming days.

He has in the past played for Akonangui FC of Equatorial Guinea and Cameroon’s Coton Sport FC de Garoua.