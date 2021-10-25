34 minutes ago

Ghana champions Accra Hearts of Oak has apologized to their teeming fans for the humiliating defeat they suffered against WAC in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

Accra Hearts of Oak were handed a crude reality check by north African side Wydad Athletic Club in their second leg clash at the Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday night.

Hearts were handed a heavy 6-1 demolition by WAC in a one sided game which proved the dominance of north African sides on their sub Saharan counterparts when it comes to club football.

The club have issued a statement apologizing to their fans for the ignominy they put them through last Sunday.

“We apologize to our fans for not making the ultimate dream come true but we believe this is the time that the team needs you most to accomplish the task ahead. The CAF Champions League is a project we want to gradually make an impact on again after a very long absence.

“Therefore we could like to remind our supporters to stay united as we have another qualification match for the group stages of the Confederations Cup and as we kick off the campaign to defend our Ghana Premier League Table.” excerpt from the statement signed by the Communication manager of the Club.

Hearts will now play a play off game against CX Sfaxien for a place in the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

FULL STATEMENT BELOW: