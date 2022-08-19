31 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak defeated lower tier side Kaakyire FC in their pre-season friendly encounter at the St Thomas Aquinas Park on Friday, 19th August, 2022.

The phobians have been doing their pre-season training for a while now as they worked on their fitness and condition.

But coach Boadu played his first friendly game this pre-season and they defeated the Division Two side by 2-0.

Hearts of Oak scored through veteran defender Samuel Inkoom and returnee midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway who has been recalled to the team as he scored from the spot.

The MTN FA Cup winners were the better side in the practise game for most spells and perhaps should have scored more but the many changes disrupted their rythm.