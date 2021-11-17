1 hour ago

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak made light work of lower tier side Kwaebibrem United in a friendly match on Wednesday afternoon.

The match was played at the St Aquinas Park in Accra with the five goals coming from striker Kofi Kordzi, Isaac Mensah, and Victor Aidoo and midfielder Emmanuel Nettey.

Hearts have had the worst possible start to a title defence as they are yet to win a game after three matches in the young season.

The phobians are yet to lose a game but have not won any game this season as they have drawn against Legon Cities, WAFA and Aduana Stars.

Out of a possible nine points, the Ghanaian giants have only amassed a paltry three points thus far and are frantically preparing for their next game.

Accra Hearts of Oak will on match day four take on troubled AshantiGold SC who have already sacked their coach after a dismal start.

The game will come off at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.