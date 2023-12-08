45 minutes ago

Vincent Sowah Odotei, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has voiced concerns about the board's investment not aligning with the team's on-field performance.

With only three wins in 13 matches in the current Ghana Premier League season and the recent dismissal of head coach Martin Koopman, the team faces challenges.

As they gear up to face Asante Kotoko in the upcoming Matchday 13 game at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Odotei reassures fans of a strong performance.

"We will give a very good account of ourselves against Asante Kotoko even though we are going through rough patches," he told Asempa FM.

"We are confident of the potential of this team and we will give a good account of ourselves.

"The fans should not panic because we will put together a good team to deliver against Asante Kotoko. The fans should stay calm and I know we will deliver against Asante Kotoko.

"The league is competitive but we will give a good account of ourselves. Our performance does not reflect our investment but we will come good on Sunday," he added.

