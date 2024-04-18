4 hours ago

Vincent Sowah-Odotei, a board member of Hearts of Oak, has voiced the club's strong desire to retain Aboubakar Ouattara as head coach for the foreseeable future.

Ouattara, originally from Ivory Coast, took over the reins as head coach from Dutchman Martin Koopman at the beginning of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League's second round.

While there were some initial ups and downs under Ouattara's leadership, including a five-game unbeaten streak followed by three consecutive losses, Hearts ultimately rebounded with an impressive 3-1 victory over Karela Football Club.

Sowah-Odotei expressed the club's immense satisfaction with Ouattara's contributions, highlighting his extensive experience in football management and his collaborative approach with all levels of a football club.

"We are extremely delighted to have him in our team. Ouattara brings to the board huge experience in football management, understanding of the business of football, and collaboration with team owners at all levels of a football club," remarked Sowah-Odotwi in an interview with Citi Sports.

He further conveyed optimism about retaining Ouattara's services for an extended period, stating, "It is our hope that we will be able to maintain him for a very long time."

Currently occupying the ninth position in the league standings, Hearts of Oak are gearing up to face Legon Cities on Saturday, April 20, under the guidance of Coach Ouattara.