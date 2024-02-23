15 minutes ago

Ghanaian football giants, Hearts of Oak, have taken a significant step to strengthen their technical team by bringing on board former Berekum Chelsea trainer, Christopher Ennin, as the new assistant coach.

While the formal confirmation of the appointment is imminent, the club anticipates announcing it shortly.

This move comes amidst a restructuring phase within the coaching setup of the Phobians, who have named Ivorian Aboubakar Ouattara as the head coach.

The strategic overhaul aims to reinvigorate the team's performance as they gear up for the commencement of the second round of the Ghana Premier League, scheduled to begin this weekend.

Reports indicate that Christopher Ennin has agreed to a two-year deal to assume the role of assistant coach at Hearts of Oak following his departure from Berekum Chelsea.

Ennin's tenure at Berekum Chelsea was distinguished by commendable performances, making him a highly sought-after addition to Hearts of Oak's technical department.

During his time with Berekum Chelsea, Ennin guided the team to eight victories, secured three draws, and encountered six defeats in the 17 matches played in the first half of the Ghana Premier League.