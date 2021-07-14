31 minutes ago

Newly crowned Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have caused the arrest of a man who was illegally using the clubs logo without permission.

The man was allegedly involved in the printing of the club's victory shirt for sale after they won the league title last Sunday after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals with a game to spare.

After the club ended their 12 year Premier League title drought, the club announced that they had printed victory shirts which was on sale at the club's secretariat.

Hearts of Oak are selling the victory shirts for GHC40 to interested supporters of the club.

?s=20

The man who has been arrested was trying to ambush the club by printing and selling similar shirts which the club was selling.

In a statement released and signed by the club's Communications Director, Kwame Opare Addo, they warned persons involved in such acts to desists from it or seek permission else they will be prosecuted when arrested.

It also informed persons who have already used the club's logos for their selfish gains to stop.