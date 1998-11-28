1 hour ago

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Hearts of Oak are making plans to shape up their playing squad ahead of next season.

The club deep within know that the ship has sailed for the season and must plan ahead.

Hearts have concluded talks to acquire the services of Cameroonian striker Yassin Ouatching as they make plans for the coming season.

According to local media reports, the phobians have signed the striker as a free agent.

The Cameroonian striker had a two week trials with the rainbow club and he impressed the Hearts technical team with his performance.

Ouatching has not played competitive football since August 2021 as he is unattached but has now signed a three year deal with Hearts.

Hearts of Oak are expected to announce the signing of the striker in the coming days.

If his transfer goes through he will be the third Cameroonian striker playing in the Ghana Premier League after Kotoko duo of Frank Mbella and Georges Mfegue.

Kotoko's Cameroonina duo have contributed 23 (Etouga -17, Mfegue -6) and Hearts will hope their own Cameroonian can do same.

Profile:

Name: Yassin Ouatching

D.O.B.: 28/11/1998

P.O.B.: Douala, Cameroon

Position: CF, LW and RW

Previous Clubs: Zwekapim United (Myanmar), Mohammedan SC (Bangladesh)

Free Agent: since August 2021.

Statistics:

Myanmar National Premier League

Zwekapim United

13 – games

6 – goals

Bangladesh Premier League

Mohammedan SC

12 – games

3 – goals