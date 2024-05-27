2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has openly acknowledged the immense pressure his team faces as they battle to avoid relegation from the Ghana Premier League.

The Phobians are teetering just two points above the relegation zone following their 2-0 defeat to Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

The defeat, marked by a brace from Kotoko's Steven Mukwala, was Hearts' 11th loss of the campaign, significantly intensifying their relegation concerns.

Speaking to StarTimes after the match, Ouattara admitted the urgency of securing points from the remaining fixtures, stating, "Personally, I am not under pressure. I am not under pressure but the team is under pressure."

He further emphasized the necessity for victories in the upcoming matches: "We are under pressure because we need more points to survive. We need the points in the remaining games. We don't have any choices. To get the points, we must score."

With only three games left in the season, Hearts of Oak face crucial fixtures against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United.

These matches will be pivotal in determining their fate and ensuring they remain in the top flight.