4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has openly criticized the current state of player contracts in the Ghana Premier League, calling them unprofessional and unique to the region.

During a press conference, the Ivorian manager expressed his concerns about the timing and terms of these contracts, highlighting how they negatively impact the teams.

“It’s only in Ghana that I see a player’s contract end in September or December,” Ouattara remarked. “It’s not normal for a contract to end just a week before the league starts. It’s not professional.”

Ouattara's comments come in response to a recurring issue where players leave Ghanaian clubs at crucial points in the season due to contract expirations.

This pattern has disrupted team stability and performance.

Determined to enhance the squad's performance, especially after finishing in the bottom half of the table in the 2023/24 season, Ouattara is focused on restructuring the team.

Hearts of Oak have already made significant signings, including goalkeeper Benjamin Asare, defender Samuel Amofa, and former Nations FC players Asamoah Boateng Afriyie and Michael Awuah Mensah.

With these additions, Ouattara aims to strengthen the team and avoid a repeat of last season's disappointing finish, looking forward to a more competitive campaign in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.