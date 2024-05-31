12 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is deeply concerned about his team's performance in the ongoing Ghana Premier League campaign.

The Ghanaian giants have struggled throughout the season and now face the looming threat of relegation with just three games remaining.

Currently, the Phobians are only two points ahead of the drop zone.

Their recent 2-0 defeat against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko has further compounded their woes, leaving Hearts of Oak in a precarious position.

To avoid relegation, they must secure victories in their remaining matches against Nations FC, city rivals Great Olympics, and Bechem United.

Ouattara acknowledges the challenges but remains determined to salvage the situation with the players available.

"We are going to try. I cannot make magic to create another player, so I have to do everything possible to get the best out of the players available," he stated.

"We are in a bad situation, having lost some matches and not positioned well on the table."

He stressed the importance of a change in attitude and mindset to secure maximum points in the upcoming matches. "We don’t have a choice but the only choice we have is to pick maximum points in the remaining games," Ouattara emphasized.

"To pick points, we have to change our attitude. The focus is on the three remaining matches; we need to have maximum points to survive."

Currently occupying the 15th position on the league standings with 38 points after 31 matches, Hearts of Oak faces a critical test as they prepare to host Nations FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Friday for matchday 32 of the league season.