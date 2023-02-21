3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak head coach, Slavko Matic has bemoaned his side's woeful finishing for their defeat against Aduana Stars on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The capital-based side was easily brushed aside by Aduana Stars as their title challenge faltered with league leaders Aduana Stars widening the gap.

Two second-half goals from Isaac Mintah were enough to condemn Hearts of Oak to defeat in their own backyard.

Speaking to StarTimes after the defeat, the Serbian tactician stated they got punished for being wasteful after missing six to seven clear-cut opportunities that fell on their path. He said.

"We have lot of chances. If you count we have 6 or 7 chances. You didn’t score goals and they punish you…sometimes when you don’t score mentally the team goes down and I think that happened today.”

With the defeat, Hearts have now dropped two places on the league log as they lie fourth.