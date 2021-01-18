2 hours ago

Coach of Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak Kosta Papic has showered praises on his guest on Sunday night Techiman Eleven Wonders in the match day nine clash at the Accra Stadium.

The phobians recorded an impressive 2-0 win against the Techiman based side after goals from the impressive Manaf Umar in the 11th minute and the in form Victor Aidoo in the 48th minute.

Coach Ignatius Osei Fosu's side despite the loss were a delight to watch as they displayed breathtaking football on the day.

Even fans of Accra Hearts Oak who won the game were impressed with the output of their guest with their expansive football.

Speaking after the game, Hearts of Oak trainer Kosta Papic was effusive for his opponents despite his side beating them 2-0.

“I’m impressed with our opponents [Eleven Wonders]. They played good football.”

“It’s nice to have a team like that in the league because it’s good showcase for Ghana football.”

The win has taken the phobians into the top four with 12 points in 9 games.