56 minutes ago

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has bemoaned the poor nature of the El Wak Stadium pitch.

The phobians shot into the lead very early in the first half but allowed the host to nick a point late on in the game.

Accra Hearts of Oak dropped vital points on Saturday in their match day 18 clash against Legon Cities at the El Wak Stadium.

Hearts of Oak had a corner and it was effective by Sulley Muntari only for Isaac Mensah to power home a header in the 12th minute for the opening goal.

Deep into stoppage time the host leveled with Osman Amadu scoring the leveler in the 93rd minute with a brilliant effort to stun the champions.

Legon Cities have adopted the El Wak Stadium as their home venue which hosted their match day 18 clash with Hearts of Oak.

The playing surface has deteriorated over the years making it very difficult to play football.

“The pitch is not good at all", he told StarTimes after the game.

"This is the premiership and we are all crying for the beauty of the game but look at this pitch, honestly it is very bad", he added.

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Boadu when asked about the state of the pitch said, "We should leave that to the Club licensing authority. We should leave that to the GFA to decide. This is our home and we have no where to go. So far we have not been beaten here and we are enjoying it"