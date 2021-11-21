3 hours ago

Under fire Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has named his starting XI against AshantiGold this afternoon at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium.

The phobians won the league and MTN FA Cup title comfortably last season but have struggled to replicate that same form and hunger this season.

It appears the phobians are suffering a hang over from last season's success as they are yet to win a game after three matches.

Hearts have drawn all three games thus far against Legon Cities, Aduana Stars and WAFA with pressure seemingly mounting on head coach Samuel Boadu from a cross section of Hearts fans.

In the three week old league, Hearts are yet to win a match and have struggled at times in matches and trail fierce rivals Kotoko by nine points already before today's game.

Key duo Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Isaac Mensah have been dropped followinmg their poor form recently as Kofi Kordzi leads the line.

Below is Hearts of Oak starting line up to face AshantiGold:

Richard Attah

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Robert Addo Sowah

William Dankyi

Emmanuel Nettey

Isaac Agyenim Boateng

Patrick Razak

Frederick Ansah Botchway

James Serwornu

Kofi Kordzi