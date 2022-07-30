1 hour ago

The clean-up exercise currently underway at Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak is in full swing as the club has yet axed two more players.

MTN FA Cup champions Hearts of Oak have parted ways with two players namely Isaac Agyenim Boateng and Enoch Addo ahead of the start of the 2022/2023 season.

Earlier this week the club parted ways with six senior players of the team for varied reasons.

They are Frederick Ansah Botchway, Patrick Razak, Larry Sumaila, William Dankyi, Manaf Unmar have all been let go by the club.

Hearts of Oak after missing out on the Ghana Premier League title in the 2021/2022 season are looking to build a formidable side for the league and CAF Confederations Cup.

Isaac Agyenim Boateng formerly of Medeama joined Hearts of Oak on a free transfer before the start of the 2021/22 season has been released after eight months at the club.

He has been a bit part player at the club and as such has been let go despite signing a long-term contract.

Enoch Addo is an Auroras academy graduate and has been on loan spells at Berekum Chelsea and Elmina Sharks but has struggled to force his way into the Hearts signing team.

After the expiration of his contract, the club have decided not to renew his deal.