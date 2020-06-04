13 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have debunked claims that they owe players of the club three months salary arrears.

Reports were rife in the media space on Thursday morning that the club were reeling from the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and as such their players are owed three month salaries.

It was all over that players of the club are hungry as they have not been paid a pesewa since March 2020 but the club have resorted to their twitter handle to debunk the claims.

"The management of Accra Hearts of Oak wants to state emphatically that players of the club are not owed three months salaries as it’s been reported in the media. We therefore urge all to disregard such reports," the club posted on their official Twitter handle.

There has been no football since March 15th in the country due to the COVID-19 surge and government's subsequent ban on public gathering.

As things stand now it still remains unclear when the Ghana Premier League will resume as clubs struggle.