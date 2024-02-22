4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak defender Michael Ampadu has successfully returned to full-scale training after overcoming a setback he suffered weeks ago, making him available for selection ahead of this weekend's match.

Ampadu, who joined the 'Phobians' prior to the season on a free transfer from Legon Cities, has been a standout performer on the right since his arrival.

Initially part of the squad as they resumed training for the second phase of the season, Ampadu sustained a knock during the process, sidelining him for over two weeks.

However, the good news is that the enterprising right-back has fully recovered and has been actively participating in training sessions since Monday, aiming to secure a starting berth in the upcoming match against Real Tamale United.

Hearts of Oak will kickstart the second round of the season on Sunday, February 25, as they welcome the 'Wey Una' outfit to the capital.

Ampadu's return will undoubtedly bolster the team's defensive options and provide a significant boost ahead of the crucial fixture.