18 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League leaders Accra Hearts of Oak have shot up reports that the club is planning on building a 5,000 seater capacity stadium at their Pobiman base.

Reports were rife that owner and majority share holder of the club Togbe Afede XIV was keen to build the new stadium for the club at their Pobiman complex.

But the club has however confirmed that they have plans to build a mini stadium for friendly matches and also for the use of their junior teams but the designed put out by the media is not from them.

Artistic impressions of the facility had flooded various social media portals the whole week showing the supposed stadium.

The club is already developing the Pobiman Academy Project site with the building of the club's secretariat, offices, training pitches among other facilities.

The second phase of the project is close to completion with work frantically ongoing by the Turkish contractors for some months now

The phobians have been in very good form and are on course to win their 20th league title having beaten Asante Kotoko last Sunday to open a three point gap at the summit of the table with three points to go.

It will be their first league title win in 12 years since they last won the title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kosta Papic.

Hearts will face Ebusua Dwarfs in the match day 32 games at the Cape Coast Stadium this weekend.

