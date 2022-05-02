3 hours ago

Dreams FC coach Ignatius Osei Fosu has taken a swipe at reigning Ghana Premier League holders Accra Hearts of Oak after their 3-1 defeat at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Despite suffering a humiliating 3-1 defeat at the hands of the champions the often controversial coach says he was not impressed as they [Hearts] didn't play like champions.

According to him the phobians gave the ball away too often even when they were under no pressure.

Speaking in his post match interview the former Medeama coach took a dig at the champions for not playing like one.

"I think they didn’t [play like champions] I must be frank with you.

“Champions don’t give balls away like that. “You could count like Mohammed Alhassan gave three balls away, Caleb Amankwa gave four balls away when they were not under pressure.

“Yes of course once you get an early goal, you relax and you can knock the balls around but they didn’t stretch our defence very very much."