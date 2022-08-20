1 hour ago

MTN FA Cup champions Accra Hearts of Oak has released a statement explaining why midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway has been recalled to the side after being released.

“Following discussions with Frederick Ansah Botchway and his managers for a mutual termination, it was agreed that we will look for suitable clubs for the player to choose from for an onward transfer. The club did indeed find two clubs for the player but he wasn't enthused about joining any of them.

“Knowing very well that we still have a valid contract with the player, hearts of oak have decided to continue to explore other avenues to find a club that will be suitable for the player to join but until then, Frederick Ansah Botchway will continue to train with us to keep him fit and ready at his next destination,” the Hearts of Oak statement explains.

It adds, “We are very much hopeful that the player will accept the next available team that we offer to him so he can continue with his professional career,” parts of a statement issued by Hearts of Oak said today.”

The club recently announced that the former Liberty Professionals midfielder and some five other teammates have been released after the parties mutually terminated their contracts.

Botchway posted an emotional letter on his social media pages bashing the club for being insensitive as they were not prepared to give him his release letter after announcing that they have done so.

He scored in Friday's 2-0 friendly win from the spot against division two side Kaakyire FC.

