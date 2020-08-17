5 hours ago

Alhaji Baba Gedo, President of Ghanaian first division side Amidaus Professionals has giving a ringing endorsement to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He says he has never met any brilliant young chap in football management than the 36 year old Kotoko CEO.

The veteran football administrator says that he never knew Nana Yaw Amponsah but getting to the 2019 GFA Presidential elections he sold to him ideas he has never seen in football.

In an interview with Accra based Angel Fm, he said If Kotoko should give the young man the freedom to work Kotoko will be attractive that Hearts of Oak fans will even join the.

"With his brilliance and football knowledge If Kotoko should give Nana Yaw Amponsah the free will and freedom to operate Kotoko will be so attractive that fans of Hearts will even defect to support them" he said.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has taken over the Kotoko CEO job after George Amoako was left his role at the club following the formation of the 12 member board.