3 hours ago

There was drama on Saturday afternoon at Anyinase when Hearts of Oak played against Karela United in the betPawa Premier League match day 23 clash.

Hearts lost by 3-0 and played with ten men for the most part of the game but goalkeeper Richmond Ayi appeared for the second half with powder smeared on his face as if he was being traditionally treated for chicken pox.

Many have alluded to the normal juju rhetoric that has bedevilled our game for the reason why the Hearts goalkeeper had smeared a white substance all over his face.

The Anyinase-based side gave the phobians their heaviest defeat so far this season as they beat them 3-0.

It was a sweet revenge for former Hearts of Oak captain Fatawu Mohammed whose contract was terminated by the capital-based club as he provided the assist for two of the three goals his side scored.

He provided the cross from the right flank for Owusu Boakye's opener in the 17th minute before Fatawu also provided the cross which was turned home by Konadu Yiadom into his own net in the second half to make it 2-0.

A late strike from Richard Berko sealed the victory for the relegation-threatened Karela United.