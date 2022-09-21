1 hour ago

Long serving and dedicated Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Benjamin Mensah has finally commenced his coaching course as he hopes to earn a new career and continue to impact positively on the younger generation.

The License D course which is organized by the Ghana Football Association is currently taking place at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence-Prampram.

The sessions which will be led by the GFA Director of Coaching education, Professor Kwame Mintah will see the participants go through series of practical works including growth and development of young football talents, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation and administration of first aid.

As part of Hearts of Oak’s policy to impact positively on its players, the club took the decision to pay for all expenses as a reward for his dedication, loyalty and total service to the club.

The gesture demonstrates the club's commitment to honour it's players and staff.