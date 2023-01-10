7 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak garnered a paltry GHc417 as net gate proceeds during their match day 11 premier league game against Accra Lions on Saturday, January 7, 2023.

Accra Hearts of Oak left it very late but won that match by 3-2 as a late striker by Caleb Amankwaah was enough to seal all three points for the phobians.

But it was grim for the rainbow club as they sold just 188 tickets at their adopted Cape Coast Stadium where they have been playing their home matches.

Hearts have since the resumption of the league been using the Cape Coast Stadium as the National Sports Authority (NSA) has locked their gates to Premier League matches as the venue has been rented out for other purposes aside football.

Tickets were sold at Ghc10 for popular stand, Ghc20 for VIP and Ghc50 for VVIP but the club fetched just GHc2,290 from their gross ticket sales.

Accra Hearts of Oak left it very late at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday afternoon before snatching all three points in an entertaining 3-2 win against gritty Tamale City in the match-week eleven clash.

Caleb Amankwaah was the hero for the phobians as he hit home a late strike to give his side the win and move them to second on the league log.

The persistence of Hearts of Oak paid off as Salifu Ibrahim converted from the spot in the 33rd minute to give Hearts the lead.

Two minutes later, the away side pulled parity after Mohammed Yahaya was fouled in the box by Robert Addo Sowah.

Isaac Mensah converted from the spot to level the scores and make it 1-1 before Sampson Eduku grabbed the lead for the first time for Tamale City with a header from an Isaac Mensah cross in the 40th minute.

Tamale City went into the break with a 2-1 lead but Hearts quickly overturned the scoreline after recess as Benjamin Yorke leveled the scores for the host to make it 2-2.

Late into the game, Caleb Amankwaah gave Hearts the lead for the first time with an 86th-minute strike.

Attendance at various Premier League venues has become a big issue as club play in virtually empty stadiums in all their matches.