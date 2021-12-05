1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have hit back against Algerian side JS Souara for claims that they planted some substances suspected to be black magic or 'juju'.

According to the club, they saw some substances on the pitch after Hearts held their final training on the pitch on Sunday.

After their first leg clash at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Algerian club accused the Ghana Premier League champions of indulging in black magic and pouring certain substances in their dressing room although Hearts vehemently denied it.

The phobians have released a statement on their twitter handle denying the claims and says its a cheap ploy to buy an excuse in case they lose the game.

"It has come to our notice that the JS Saoura officials have decided to tarnish our hard-earned reputation. They are accusing us of dealing in magico- religious powers in Accra and in Algeria to cause their defeat."

"Well, our opponent seems to be frightened by our potentials and the possibility of winning the game today so we guess they have deployed these barbaric tactics to prepare the minds of their supporters in most likely the event that they lose the match."

"We are motivated by our motto Never Say Die until the bones are rotten. We are Hearts of Oak and we are focused."

The Ghanaian champions have a healthy 2-0 advantage heading into the second leg tie.

Goals from midfielder Salifu Ibrahim and his replacement Isaac Agyenim Boateng helped the phobians overcome the Algerian side.

The phobians traveled to Algeria with a 23 man squad and will need to avoid a defeat of 3-0 margin to progress to the group stage.

Hearts started in the CAF Champions League and defeated Guinean side CI Kaamsar in the preliminary stage but lost to Moroccan side Wydad AC 6-2 on aggregate to drop into the CAF Confederations Cup.

The game will come off later today at the Stade 20 Août 1955 at 4:45pm local time.