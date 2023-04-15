3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak will do battle with Nsoatreman FC at the Accra Sports Stadium at 6pm on Sunday.

The Phobians go into the game without a substantive manager six weeks after the departure of Slavko Matic. Hearts of Oak have won two, drawn two and lost one in their last five matches and sits in 5th place with 39 points.

Nsoatreman FC have dip in form in recent weeks having started the season in a sparling manner – as they lie in 14th place with 31 points - having won only one game in their last five outings with three defeats and one draw.

Nsoatreman FC have lost 11 and drawn once in their last 12 away matches and have conceded 21 goals in their debut betPawa Premier league season.

Hearts of Oak remains the only Premier league side to beat Nsoatreman FC at the Nana Kronmansah Park following a 54th minute strike from Kwadwo Obeng Junior. Salifu Ibrahim, Amankwah Baafi, Konadu Yiadom, Linda Mtange, Suraj Seidu and Benjamin York are all available for selection as David Ocloo looks for Hearts of Oak’s 11th win of the season.

Baba Mahama, Kwame Junior Nana, Watara Shule, Richard Akrofi, Frederick Boateng and Ushau Abu will storm Accra to battle the Phobians having progressed to the semifinal of the MTN FA Cup at the expense of Real Tamale United.

The game will be broadcast live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247 at 6pm on Sunday, April 16, 2023.