Friday's Ghana Premier League fixture promises an exciting showdown as Hearts of Oak welcome Nations FC to the capital.

The Phobians are desperate for a win to bolster their survival hopes in the league.

The clash at the Accra Sports Stadium is crucial, particularly for the home side, who are fighting to avoid relegation. With the battle to stay up set to go down to the wire, Hearts of Oak need to secure a victory against fourth-placed Nations FC on Friday, May 31, 2024.

Hearts of Oak's Struggles

It's been a tough season for Hearts of Oak, who have struggled for consistency throughout the 2023-24 campaign.

Frequent changes in the coaching staff have not helped, and the team currently sits in a precarious 15th position on the league table, just two points above the relegation zone. A win against Nations FC is crucial to ease the anxiety among their fans.

The Phobians have accumulated 38 points from 31 matches, with only one win and four defeats in their last five outings.

At home, they have secured 23 points, scoring 17 goals and conceding 11. However, they are the second weakest home performers this season, having lost their last two home games against Accra Lions and Aduana Stars, both ending in 0-1 defeats.

Nations FC's Campaign

Nations FC, on the other hand, appeared to have lost their chance to challenge for the Premier League title after slipping to fourth place on the table. The Abrankese side has amassed 48 points, seven behind leaders FC Samartex, and are potentially out of the title race.

Nations FC have struggled in recent away games, failing to score in their last four consecutive away matches. Despite being one of the top 10 best away performers this season, they have only managed to record 12 points away from home, scoring 4 and conceding 15 goals.

Key Players

Hearts of Oak will be relying on the talents of youngster Hamza Issah, who has scored 12 goals this season and will look to add to his tally. Other key players ready for the game include Linda Mtange, Glid Otanga, Kofi Agbesimah, David Oppong Afrane, Michael Ampadu, Kassim Cisse, Yaw Amankwah Baafi, Denis Korsah, Thomas Winimi, Salim Adams, Salifu Ibrahim, Issah Kuka, and Raphael Amponsah.

Nations FC will count on their top scorer, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, to lead the attack.

They will also have Barimah Baah, Prince Acquah, Emmanuel Boahene, Kwame Boakye, Prince Badu, Sadiq Alhassan, Richard Berko, Michael Awuah, Razak Simpson, Justice Amate, Nuamah Blankson, and Nafiu Sulemana available for the clash.

Match Importance

Hearts of Oak's need for a win to secure their league survival makes this match highly significant.

For Nations FC, maintaining their fourth position and possibly improving their standing adds to the stakes of this encounter. The outcome of this match will be pivotal for both teams as they aim to achieve their respective goals for the season.