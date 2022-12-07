5 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have entered talks to bring back former Ghana Premier League goal king Diawisie Taylor.

The former Karela United striker was crowned the goal king some two seasons ago before earning a move to Egyptian side Future FC despite interest from Hearts and Kotoko.

Since joining the Egyptian side like many before him, he has struggled to establish himself at the club despite signing a three-year deal.

Taylor has since been farmed out on loan to Sudanese side Al Merreikh but the player is looking for a way out of his current predicament.

Reports are that the phobians have entered talks with the player and his representative about a potential transfer in the January transfer window.

The former Karela United striker scored 18 goals to finish as the top scorer of the 2020/21 GPL season, having won same in the first division league in 2017 and Normalization Committee special competition in 2019.