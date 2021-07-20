2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak are wasting no time as they try to bolster their squad for Africa and also next season's title challenge.

Hearts are reportedly keen on signing WAFA's exciting midfielder Enock Esubonteng although there is a strong interest in the player from a host of foreign clubs.

The 20 year old midfielder was a shining light in the WAFA team as he alongside Augustine Boakye were the integral the academy's good run in the league this season.

He was instrumental as he finished the season with four goals while providing three assists and one man of the match award to help WAFA place a record third on the league log.

The Phobians believe that the silky skills of the left foot midfielder who is adept at playing anywhere on the left can help them go far in the CAF Champions League.

According to reports, Hearts are far advance in talks with the player and his representatives with the only stumbling block being able to reach an agreement with WAFA.