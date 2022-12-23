2 hours ago

Perenial CAF Chmapions League winners, Al Ahly could save the blushes of Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak as they have reportedly started negotiations with them for the services of 'contract rebel' Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.

There has been a contract stand-off between the player and the club with his contract set to expire at the end of the month.

Hearts have opened contract talks with the talented forward for months now but no compromise has been reached between the pair.

Barnieh was part of the Black Stars squad that played at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar although he did not play a single minute but featured in Ghana's last preparatory game against Switzerland where he shone.

Hearts have tabled a new proposal before the player but he and his representatives have rejected it with a move away on the cards.

The club has been in talks with the player about extending his contract with them for a while but no agreement has been reached with reports claiming that that the player has now decided against renewing his contract with Hearts.

Afriyie Barnieh was the subject of interest from teams abroad with some Scandinavian clubs the most interested but Hearts did not entertain any offers with Al Ahly latest to join the fray.

The forward joined Accra Hearts of Oak three seasons ago after passing trials with the club and has since gone on to become a fan's favourite.

He has been integral in Hearts of Oak recent rise helping the club win the Ghana Premier League title two seasons ago and also winning MTN FA Cup in two consecutive seasons among others.

Barnieh has earned call-ups to the Black Stars and was recently handed his Ghana debut in the 1-0 win against Nicaragua in Spain.

The Hearts forward also helped Ghana qualify for the CHAN tournament with the Black Galaxies for the first time in eight years.