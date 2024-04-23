46 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak legend, Charles Taylor, didn't mince his words when he criticized Richard Attah for his lackluster performances for the Ghanaian Premier League club.

Taylor, known for his outspoken nature, didn't hold back in his assessment of Attah, highlighting his poor form and the need for improvement.

"When we are talking about Hearts of Oak issues, we don’t hate anyone. The form you are in is not good; work on it," Taylor expressed in an interview with Angel TV.

Attah, who struggled with fitness issues at the start of the season, faced criticism from Taylor for his subpar performances in goal. Taylor's blunt assessment didn't spare Attah's confidence, as he called out the goalkeeper for his shaky displays.

"The kind of goalkeeping Richard Attah is doing, I feel it is better when they are playing with an empty post. I’ve said it all and I am done," Taylor added, highlighting his dissatisfaction with Attah's performances between the posts.

Taylor's remarks come amidst a challenging period for Hearts of Oak, who have endured a string of poor results, including four losses in their last five games.

The club's goalkeeper situation has been a point of concern, with Attah facing criticism for his inconsistent performances.

With Hearts of Oak seeking stability and improvement on the pitch, Taylor's critique underscores the need for Attah to step up his game and regain confidence in his role as the team's goalkeeper.