1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are expected to cross swords with Great Olympics on Sunday, 7th August 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

But there are reports suggesting that the organizers of the competition want to reschedule it from the planned date.

The two sides will play in the 2022 Ga Mantse Cup which is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm.

But the General Manager of Accra Great Olympics, Oluboi Commodore says that their opponent Hearts of Oak is afraid of them which is why they are scheming to get the game postponed.

According to him, his side will not play the game on any rescheduled date, and if they do postpone it, they will demand for compensation from the organizers.

The club administrator made this known in an interview with Abusua FM's Nana Kwame Kissi.

"Hearts of Oak are afraid of us that's why they're running away from the Ga Mantse Cup.

If the cup match is postponed, we won't play again unless the organisers compensate us." he said.

The tournament which was initiated by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II of the Ga Mantse seeks to unite the Ga people through football which forms part of the annual Homowo festival celebration.