1 hour ago

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper has blamed Hearts of Oak's struggles in the Ghana Premier League to hard luck.

The phobians have endured a difficult start to their title defence as they are yet to win a match this season in the Ghana Premier League after four matches with three draws and a defeat against AshGold.

The former Medeama gaffer took over the reigns of the Hearts coaching job midway through last season and guided them to break their trophy hoodoo as they won the Ghana Premier League title for the first time in 12 years and also won the MTN FA Cup.

Speaking in an interview with Koforidua based Aben FM, Isaac Amoako says that the champions must afford their coach the needed time to build a formidable squad.

“I have worked with Samuel Boadu at the U-15 national team so I know what he is capable of doing. Coaching requires time but at the time he joined Hearts of Oak the winning mentality was there so he became successful by winning double”

“But the new season hasn’t been good for him so far but I will the fans and management of the team to be patient with him and give him the massive support they gave him last season”

“They should not think about sacking him and I believe sacking of coaches has been a major problem for most Ghanaian clubs. There is a say that, Rome was not built in a day so if things are not going as expected this season, they should exercise patience and I know with time things will change for the club”

“I think Hearts of Oak is struggling because of hard luck, so they should be supportive with the coach” he said.