Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have officially lodged a complaint with the Ghana Football Association of the performance of center referee Joseph Kennedy Padi.

The reigning Ghana Premier League champions are furious with the referees decision to award Asante Kotoko a penalty in their match day 24 game at the Baba Yara Stadium which the porcupine warriors won 1-0.

According to Hearts the Review Committee should take a look at the penalty decision awarded Kotoko which they believe cost them the game.

Hearts and Kotoko clashed in a fierce game that had very little ramifications on the league title as Hearts of Oak were 4th heading into the clash with Kotoko first with a 13 point gap before the game.

The porcupine warriors were the better team on the balance of play and perhaps should have won more than just the solitary goal.

But the game was not without the usual controversy as for most Hearts fans they still insist the penalty awarded Kotoko for the foul on Fabio Gama by Abdul Aziz Nurudeen was non existent.

