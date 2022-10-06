27 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has undergone successful surgery in South Africa on a thigh injury.

This comes after months of sustaining the injury but he finally left Ghana last week for South Africa.

The combative midfielder got injured at the tail end of last season but the injury was managed for the player to complete the season.

Plans were that after the season's end he would be flown to South Africa where the club usually conducts surgery for injured players.

The player underwent a thigh surgery at the Netcare Linksfield clinic in South Africa on Thursday, October 6, 2022. The pre -surgery formalities on the player were conducted on 27th September 2022.

The medical team that conducted the surgery was led by experienced surgeon, Dr. McCready. The doctor who operated on both Lawali and Daniel Kodie.

He has become a fan's favourite due to his impressive performance since joining from lower tier side Vision FC

The midfielder has played just 24 matches for the club since joining Hearts of Oak from Vision FC in 2020.