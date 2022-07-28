33 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak midfielder Daniel Kodie is delighted that the club helped salvage his career after a lengthy injury spell.

The former Liberty Professionals midfielder has been out of action for more than a year since getting injured at the beginning of the 2019/2020 season.

Daniel Kodie has successfully undergone his surgery in South Africa and has recuperated and is thankful to the club's majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV.

The medical team at the Netcare Linksfield Hospital-South Africa led by the experienced surgeon, Dr. McCready completed the surgery for the player on Friday, May 14, 2021.

“I will thank Togbe Afede and the management of the club, supporters and players for their support towards my recovery” he said.

Daniel Kodie had been in a very difficult situation as he had been out injured for over a year now.