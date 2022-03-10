30 minutes ago

Former Black Stars and Hearts of Oak midfielder Sulley Muntari is coy on a potential chance to play for the Black Stars.

There has been deafening noise for Ghana to include 37 year old Sulley Ali Muntari in the clash against Nigeria from a section of Ghanaians.

He has not played for Ghana since 2014 when he was ousted from the Black Stars camp after slapping Medeama President Moses Armah Parker t the time a Management committee member at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

“I don’t know, but time will tell, let’s see”. – Muntari told Startimes when quizzed over a possible return.

Sulley Muntari who had been without a club since leaving lower tier Spanish side Albacete in 2019 and only joined Hearts of Oak in February this year.

He has since played five matches in the Ghana Premier League having provided an assist in the draw against Legon Cities and scored on Wednesday against WAFA from the spot.

Muntari also played well in the President's Cup game against Kotoko which Hearts of Oak won the game.

Ghana will play host to Nigeria on March 25, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium before the reverse fixture at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on March 29, 2022.